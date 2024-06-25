Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) to Hold

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.43 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sharecare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $1.37 on Friday. Sharecare has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $496.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Sharecare had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sharecare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 667,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sharecare by 1,307,971.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,174 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Further Reading

