Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 595 ($7.55) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.20) to GBX 480 ($6.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 426 ($5.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £596.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,852.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 281 ($3.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 493.50 ($6.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 431.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 378.91.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.17), for a total value of £315,900 ($400,735.76). Insiders own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

