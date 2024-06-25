Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Evercore raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$105.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,760.71. In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total transaction of C$181,612.50. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,760.71. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $880,579. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE CNQ opened at C$48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$35.08 and a 52 week high of C$56.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

