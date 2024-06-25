Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 467.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,999 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 293.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

