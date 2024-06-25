Capital Planning LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after buying an additional 3,100,099 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $510,353,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,688,000 after buying an additional 552,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,640,940,000 after buying an additional 485,051 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $848.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $790.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $521.26 and a 1 year high of $873.96. The firm has a market cap of $376.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $752.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

