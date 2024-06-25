Carlson Capital Management Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $489.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $497.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $450.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

