CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CarMax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMX opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

