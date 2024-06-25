CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $50.84 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $50.84 million and approximately $297,818.76 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,354.74 or 1.00012359 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012555 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00079671 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019 and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

