Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $171.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.58 and a 200 day moving average of $180.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

