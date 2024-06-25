CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

Get CDW alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

Institutional Trading of CDW

CDW Trading Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $231.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. CDW has a 52 week low of $170.96 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

About CDW

(Get Free Report

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.