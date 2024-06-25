CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDW
Institutional Trading of CDW
CDW Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ CDW opened at $231.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. CDW has a 52 week low of $170.96 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CDW Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CDW
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.