Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $50.73 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.