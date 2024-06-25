Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,264 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 324,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 332,980 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

