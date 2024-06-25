CGN Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 196.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.