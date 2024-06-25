CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $457.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,894,228 shares of company stock worth $1,305,811,390 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

