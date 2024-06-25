CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 328 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

