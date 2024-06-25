Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Trading Down 1.6%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Champion Iron Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

