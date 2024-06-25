ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Richard Wilmer Sells 27,722 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CHPT stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.23.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in ChargePoint by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
