Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $74.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 369,586 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $349,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 200.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

