Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CKPT stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $74.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
