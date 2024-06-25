Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

CQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP opened at $48.55 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $45.30 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.56.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $924,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

