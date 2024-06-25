Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (CHMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CHMI opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

