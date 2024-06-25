Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $305.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

