Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Chevron by 23.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 853.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,325,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41. The stock has a market cap of $293.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

