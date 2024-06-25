CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.5 %

MO stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

