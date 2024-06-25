CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

