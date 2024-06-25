CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires New Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3,994.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NI. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

