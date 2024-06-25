CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in RH were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get RH alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $223.28 on Tuesday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.85.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.