CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $217,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NU were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after buying an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,534,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,633,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NU shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

