CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $256,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in Clorox by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Clorox by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Clorox by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Clorox by 78.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $136.12 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

