CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

