CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $226,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $178,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $388.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.88 and a 200-day moving average of $340.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $390.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

