CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $242,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WAT opened at $289.42 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.44. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.