CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $245,000 Investment in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in PHINIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PHINIA by 816.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in PHINIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In related news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

PHINIA Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

