CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 104 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $516,530,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average is $148.61.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. Bank of America cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.