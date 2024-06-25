CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after buying an additional 42,896 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

