CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CDW were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CDW alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $231.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $170.96 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.65.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.