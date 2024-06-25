China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.49

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.78. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 15,561 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.40% of China Automotive Systems worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

