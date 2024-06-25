ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Plans $0.86 Annual Dividend

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.858 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $998.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.