Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded to Buy at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $20.74 on Monday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cinemark by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67,851 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 101,272 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

