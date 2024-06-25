Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

View Our Latest Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 67,851 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 101,272 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $748,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.