Citigroup Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $175.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.60.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $139.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,730 shares of company stock valued at $38,545,301. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,154 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

