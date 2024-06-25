Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 362.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.36. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $3,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

