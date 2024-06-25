Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $136.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.98. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

