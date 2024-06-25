Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Shares Down 0.7%

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 4,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

