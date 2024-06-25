CMH Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,469,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $489.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $497.89 and its 200 day moving average is $503.21.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

