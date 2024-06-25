Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $63.98 on Monday. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

