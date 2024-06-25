Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

CVLY opened at $22.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.56. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

