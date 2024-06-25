Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banyan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FTRE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Insider Activity at Fortrea

In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortrea Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Fortrea

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.