Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 56,586 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after buying an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

