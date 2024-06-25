Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lowered to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

