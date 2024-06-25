Comparing Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $1.69 billion 2.42 $456.08 million $1.80 11.16 Talos Energy $1.46 billion 1.51 $187.33 million $0.07 170.50

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Talos Energy. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 1 1 4 0 2.50 Talos Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enerplus and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Enerplus currently has a consensus price target of $21.87, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $20.94, suggesting a potential upside of 75.43%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Enerplus.

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 24.09% 33.88% 19.89% Talos Energy -0.96% -0.16% -0.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enerplus beats Talos Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

